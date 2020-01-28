Mr Mustapha Maihaja, its Director-General, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja that it was important to bring key stakeholders in disaster management together to chart the way forward toward handling the predictions.

“Preparations and planning are key to any successful activity or project. Knowing our role in disaster management, we started our planning since October through November, last year.

“So, we have come out with a work plan that guides us on a step-by-step approach to possibilities.

“And with the seasonal rainfall prediction released, we will now engage all stakeholders for technical meetings.

“The report will be analysed vis a vis the possibilities as far as disaster management is concerned and at the end, we will come out with a disaster management implications and socioeconomic consequences should the flood occur,” he said.

The director-general added that the organisation would be airing sensitisation campaigns through radio jingles and television programmes.

He added that the organisation had also perfected plans on sensitising flood-prone communities through video clips.

“We intend to bring a new approach to sensitising people as we have made plans to go directly to these flood-prone communities with video clips to show them the dangers of staying in these areas in case flood occurs.

“That will prepare them so that when there is need for evacuation, they will listen to us,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), on Jan. 21 released the 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP), report.

According to NiMet, a normal to above normal rainfall is expected generally in the country.

The agency envisaged total rainfall amounts to be 400mm in the North and about 3000mm in the South.