Neglect of livestock farming mistake that should never be repeated - Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu promised to create an environment conducive to the livestock business, saying, "It is our duty to our children and future generations to get this right.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Tinubu, speaking at the opening session of a two-day Stakeholders Consultative Workshop on Livestock Reforms in Abuja, stressed the urgent need for stakeholders to transform livestock from its current subsistence model to a commercialised industry.

“The long-term neglect of the livestock sector has weighed heavily on the country's import bills, with milk and dairy products accounting for $1.2-1.5 billion.

“Yes, we can do it; we can bring prosperity to our people. We can feed our children. From grass, we can achieve grace,” he stated.

Tinubu promised to create an environment conducive to the livestock business, saying, “It is our duty to our children and future generations to get this right.

“Let’s unite in our effort. From reform to the realisation of our dream, I stand before you fully committed to this.”

He also noted that foreign investors were already expressing interest in collaborating with Nigeria.

Prof. Attahiru Jega, Co-Chairman of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee, highlighted the workshop’s aim to unlock the potential in the long-neglected livestock sector across its value chain.

“The sector has the potential to generate new business opportunities, employment, and income, especially for Nigeria’s youths, contribute to food and nutrition security, and add value to the country’s GDP.”

Jega also emphasised that reforming the sector would help mitigate conflicts between farmers and herders, which have negatively impacted community relations and productive activities.

He hoped the workshop would provide valuable input to the reform process and secure buy-in from critical stakeholders.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum lauded Tinubu’s vision in establishing the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee and the Ministry of Livestock Development.

AbdulRazaq pledged the Governors’ Forum’s support in fast-tracking the acquisition of Certificate of Occupancy for investments in livestock.

