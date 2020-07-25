The North East Development Commission (NEDC), has supported 601 repentant Boko-Haram, who surrendered and went through six months deradicalisation and rehabilitation, with starter parks to start their businesses.

Malam Abba Musa, Head of Cooperate Services of NEDC, made the presentation on behalf of the Managing Director, Malam Mohammed Alkali during the graduation ceremony of the Batch 4, 2019 ex Boko Haram combatants at Malam-sidi Operation Safe Corridor Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration Camp.

Musa said the items donated included Welding Machines,Carpentry tools, Barbing kits and Generators, Washing Machines and Cosmetology.

He said the aim of the presentation was to support the ex combatants to be self employed because they were going back to their communities after their training in camp.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the for the purposes they were meant for, to become employers of labour in future.

In his address, the chief host, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, commended the repentant terrorists for taking the bold steps to change and be useful to society.

Yahaya, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Manneseh Jatau, he enjoined the beneficiaries to contribute to the growth of their communities and Nigeria at large.

“While we collectively appreciate your decision to change, there is the compelling need for this change to be sustained, so as to ensure that it lasts,” he said.

The governor then commended the Nigerian Army, for the significant progress recorded in the fight against insurgency in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that there was a special presentation of working tools and awards to the graduands who distinguished themselves during the six months period.

Also dignitaries in attendance included representatives of Governors of Borno and Bauchi states.