NECO to make its exams compulsory in all schools

The body made this known through its spokesperson Mr Azzez Sani who broached the subject while announcing the agreement the examination body has now secured with the Cross River State government.

The agreement will allow NECO to run its examinations compulsorily in schools across the state subsequently. The examinations the body is involved in administering are the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), in all their schools.

NECO intends to secure agreements like this across the country in order to improve its reach and improve the organization’s reputation in the administration of examinations and the awarding of its certificates in Nigerian schools.

The released statement credits the assent for the agreement to the state’s governor, Mr Ben Ayade. It said: “Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, gave the approval following a request made to that effect by the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi during a courtesy visit to the governor in Calabar on Tuesday,”

The indigenous examination body competes with the West African Examinations Council in Nigeria, with the regional examinations being more popular and better recognized by institutions across the country.