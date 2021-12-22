RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NECO to make its exams compulsory in all schools

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The examination body is working on moves to make its examinations compulsory in all Nigerian schools.

NECO to make its exams compulsory in all schools
NECO to make its exams compulsory in all schools

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced its plans to ensure that its examinations are compulsorily held in every school across the country.

Recommended articles

The body made this known through its spokesperson Mr Azzez Sani who broached the subject while announcing the agreement the examination body has now secured with the Cross River State government.

The agreement will allow NECO to run its examinations compulsorily in schools across the state subsequently. The examinations the body is involved in administering are the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), in all their schools.

NECO intends to secure agreements like this across the country in order to improve its reach and improve the organization’s reputation in the administration of examinations and the awarding of its certificates in Nigerian schools.

The released statement credits the assent for the agreement to the state’s governor, Mr Ben Ayade. It said: “Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, gave the approval following a request made to that effect by the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi during a courtesy visit to the governor in Calabar on Tuesday,”

The indigenous examination body competes with the West African Examinations Council in Nigeria, with the regional examinations being more popular and better recognized by institutions across the country.

These moves being made by the indigenous examinations body’s new leadership will improve its reputation and recognition across the country if successfully implemented.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Donald Trump booed by supporters over vaccine status

Donald Trump booed by supporters over vaccine status

NECO to make its exams compulsory in all schools

NECO to make its exams compulsory in all schools

NAFDAC destroys over 1 million doses of expired COVID-19 vaccine

NAFDAC destroys over 1 million doses of expired COVID-19 vaccine

Customs reveals content of suspected arms laden container

Customs reveals content of suspected arms laden container

Buhari inaugurates National Development Plan 2021-2025

Buhari inaugurates National Development Plan 2021-2025

Gov Abiodun approves 200% increase in judges’ allowances

Gov Abiodun approves 200% increase in judges’ allowances

Senate to decide on Buhari's rejection of electoral amendment bill in January

Senate to decide on Buhari's rejection of electoral amendment bill in January

FG declares Monday, Tuesday, Jan. 3 public holidays

FG declares Monday, Tuesday, Jan. 3 public holidays

Gov Okowa says Prof Ukala was a special gift to Delta State

Gov Okowa says Prof Ukala was a special gift to Delta State

Trending

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests in January over fuel subsidy removal. [NLCHeadquarters]

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs Intercept Container Full Of Arms (ICIR)

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele (Middle), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Usman (L) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on his livestock farm in Daura, Katsina State [Presidency]