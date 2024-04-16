ADVERTISEMENT
NECO reschedules exams to June 1 due to low enrollment of candidates

News Agency Of Nigeria

The common entrance examination earlier scheduled for April 20, 2024, would now be held on June 1, 2024.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by Azeez Sani, acting Director, Information and Digital Communication of the council.

Sani stated that the common entrance examination earlier scheduled for April 20, 2024, would now be held on June 1, 2024. He also said that the entrance examination for Gifted and Talented Children into Federal Government Academy, Suleja, earlier scheduled to be held on May 4, 2024, would now be held on May 25, 2024.

He added that the rescheduling of the two examinations was due to the low enrollment of candidates. He enjoined candidates, parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new dates.

Sani said that registration of candidates would continue till the new dates of the examinations.

