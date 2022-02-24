RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NECO releases 2021 SSCE results for external candidates; here's how to check

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of its 2021 school certificate examinations written by non-school (external) candidates.

NECO releases 2021 SSCE results for external candidates; here's how to check. [howtotechnaija]
The release of the results, which had 78 per cent pass rate, is coming 64 days after the last paper was written.

NECO Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, disclosed this on Thursday at NECO headquarters in Minna.

He said that a total of 49,916 candidates registered for the November- December 2021 external examinations.

He said that 36,116 of the 45,821 candidates, who sat for the English Language paper, got credit and above, representing 78.04 per cent pass rate.

According to him, the number of candidates who got credit and above in Mathematics is 35,706, representing 78.04 per cent out of the 45,756 candidates who wrote the paper.

Wushishi put the total number of candidates who got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, at 29,342, representing 62.59 per cent.

“On the other hand, 37,991 candidates, representing 81.04 percent, got five credits and above, regardless of English and Mathematics,” he said.

On examination malpractice, Wushishi said a total of 4, 454 candidates were booked for various offences, as against the 6, 465 recorded in the previous year.

The NECO boss also announced that four supervisors, one each from Niger and Borno and two from Delta were blacklisted for poor supervision.

He said that candidates could asses their results on the NECO website, www.neco.gov.ng.

