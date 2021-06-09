RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NECO says it will not extend registration for 2021 SSCE internal candidates

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it will not extend the registration period for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for internal candidates.

Mr Azeez Sani, Head Information and Public Relations Division of the council, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the registration exercise, which started on March 31, would close on Friday, June 25, and would not be extended, while the examination would commence unfailingly on July 5.

Sani said that this was to enable efficient and effective planning for the logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2021 SSCE internal.

He enjoined state Ministries of Education, Commandants, Principals, Proprietors and other relevant stakeholders to take note of the closing date and ensure timely completion of their candidates’ registration.

The council, Sani said, assured all stakeholders of its resolve to have a seamless conduct of the 2021 SSCE.

