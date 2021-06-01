NECO Registrar not murdered by gunmen- Police

Abiodun said that the story going on that the late Obioma was murdered by gunmen, is a fake news.

“This story is totally false, untrue and a pure element of fake news circulating in some section of the social media and national dailies that NECO Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, was murdered by unknown gunmen in Minna.

“It is important to state categorically that on May 31, the Registrar/CEO National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Godswill Obioma, was rushed to National Hospital, Abuja, by his family members where he was later confirmed dead, after a brief illness.

However, the family of the deceased has also confirmed the incident and formally notify the management and staff of NECO of the demise of the registrar.