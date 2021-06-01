RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NECO Registrar not murdered by gunmen- Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Niger Police Command has said that late Prof. Godswill Obioma, the NECO Registrar, was not murdered by unknown gunmen in Minna.

Late Godswill Obioma NECO Registrar (Punch)
Late Godswill Obioma NECO Registrar (Punch)

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued in Minna on Tuesday.

Abiodun said that the story going on that the late Obioma was murdered by gunmen, is a fake news.

“This story is totally false, untrue and a pure element of fake news circulating in some section of the social media and national dailies that NECO Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, was murdered by unknown gunmen in Minna.

ALSO READ: NECO Registrar Godswill Obioma is dead

“It is important to state categorically that on May 31, the Registrar/CEO National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Godswill Obioma, was rushed to National Hospital, Abuja, by his family members where he was later confirmed dead, after a brief illness.

However, the family of the deceased has also confirmed the incident and formally notify the management and staff of NECO of the demise of the registrar.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard the fake news while news reporters are advised to always verify their report before publication to avoid creating unnecessary panic and fear in public domain,’’ Abiodun advised.

