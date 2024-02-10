NECO postpones 2024 staff promotion exams indefinitely
With this development, all NECO Staff who are due for promotion this year should note that the exercise has been put on hold indefinitely, the exam body said.
Recommended articles
The postponement was announced in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Acting Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani.
Sani said the postponement was in compliance with the directive of the Committee on Basic Examination Bodies of the House of Representatives.
He said the directive was contained in a letter with reference NASS/HR/10/CT.20/64 dated Feb 9, 2024, and signed by the Chairman of the Committee Hon. Oboku Oforji.
“With this development, all NECO Staff who are due for promotion this year should note that the exercise has been put on hold indefinitely,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng