NECO extends 2022 registration for internal SSCE

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended the registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school based candidates to midnight of Monday, June 20.

The extension was announced by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the council, Mr Azeez Sani and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Sani said that the registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday, May 30.

” State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that.

” The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will commence on June 27 and end on Aug. 12. Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination,” he said.

