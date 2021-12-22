Ayade made this is made known in a statement signed by the Head of Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Mr Azeez Sani, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.
NECO exams now compulsory for public schools in Cross River – Gov Ayade
Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has said that all public examinations conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO)are now made compulsory for all public schools in Cross River state.
Sani quoted Ayade to have given the approval, following a request made to that effect by the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, during a courtesy visit to the governor in Calabar.
He said that the examinations involved were the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).
The governor, who expressed satisfaction with the performance of Cross River Indigenes in NECO SSCE in the last five years, said there was, therefore, the need for the state to key into all NECO conducted examinations.
He commended NECO for improving on the quality of education in the country.
The governor assured the council that the Cross River government would continue to support NECO to enable her deliver on it’s mandate.
The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, had earlier commended the state government for its positive disposition to the council.
Wushishi explained that NECO being the only national indigenous examination body in the country deserved the support of all Nigerians.
