Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NECA tasks FG on implementation of minimum wage by January 2019

NECA tasks FG on implementation of minimum wage by January 2019

NECA President, Mr Muhammed Yunusa, disclosed this at a briefing shortly after the associations’ governing council meeting in Lagos on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
At $83 per month, Nigeria's minimum wage is still one of the lowest in Africa play NECA tasks FG on implementation of minimum wage by January 2019 ( Channels TV)

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) says Federal Government must conclude all legal processes for the implementation of the 30,000 minimum wage before Dec. 31, to ensure its implementation by Jan. 1, 2019.

NECA President, Mr Muhammed Yunusa, disclosed this at a briefing shortly after the associations’ governing council meeting in Lagos on Thursday.

Yunusa said the N30, 000 minimum wage would lift workers’ purchasing power.

“Payment of the agreed new minimum wage will increase total demand and ultimately stimulate economic activities.

“Government should be focused on how to broaden the nation’s revenue base, ensure the viability of the states of the federation and curb or eliminate wastages,” he said.

Yunusa said it is not uncommon to hear outcry of inability to pay by some employers but it is for each and every employer including government to focus inward to effect the necessary adjustment to be able to pay.

He said the ability to pay should not be an issue if there is efficiency, effectiveness and prudence in the administration of the government resources.

On the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTA), Yunusa said that it was not in support of the agreement because it has a potential of damaging local businesses as well as the national economy.

“Stakeholders have said that signing the agreement is dangerous as it is a neo-liberal policy initiative, aimed at opening our seaports, airports and other businesses to unbridled foreign interference.

“AFCTA will further drag the comatose real sector into extinction. The once thriving textile industries have become ghosts of their former self,” he said.

Yunusa said the organised private sector rejects the ratification of AFCTA until its dues of market access and enforcement of rules of origin among other concerns are resolved.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Police says having sex in the car will be punished with 2-year...bullet
2 Nigerian Police say it's not a crime to have sex in the carbullet
3 Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the media for talking up a 2020 White House run instead of her policy ideas
Finance The 'yellow vest' protests may be over, but the damage to France will rumble on
French govt urges 'yellow vests' not to protest after Strasbourg attack
Protesters oppose Republican moves to hobble next Michigan governor
Lifestyle San Francisco is so expensive waiters can no longer afford to live in the city, and it's changing the way restaurants are serving food and hiring workers
Atiku Abubakar is Nigeria’s top trending politician on Google
Finance The 11 smartest things to do with your end-of-year bonus
Berlin treads softly-softly on Macron over deficit
Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to Google Trends

Local

Oluwawole: Ekiti House of Assembly impeaches Speaker
Ekiti Assembly holds public hearing on LG finances.
Lawmaker stoned in Taraba after donating motorcycles and car
71 Reps commence process to revert Nigeria to parliamentary system
Police IG, Idris warns commissioners, others not be partisan
Police warn politicians against violence, provocative campaign
Defence Minister directs Buratai to remain in North East until security improves
Banditry will soon be over in Zamfara – Buratai
X
Advertisement