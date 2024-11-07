NDPC educates Nigerians on 'Know Your Data Rights'

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is championing an awareness initiative in a bid to educate Nigerians about their data privacy rights.

This is to ensure that your private information collected by organisations is not compromised. Financial loss, Identity theft, loss of body parts and death in extreme cases, can be consequences of misuse of personal information.

The NDPC has mandated organisations that collect and process personal information of Nigerians for any purpose are to register with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and put in place measures to safeguard the personal information of Nigerians.

Under the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, it is illegal to process personal data without proper registration. Failure to comply with registration requirements constitutes an offense punishable by law.

For further information and guidance on the registration process, please visit the NDPC website at www.ndpc.gov.ng or direct inquiries to registration@ndpc.gov.ng.

About Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC):

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is the regulatory authority responsible for enforcing data protection laws and ensuring compliance with data protection standards in Nigeria. NDPC aims to safeguard the privacy rights of individuals and promote responsible data management practices across various sectors.

