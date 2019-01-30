Mr Jonah Achema, Head, Public Affairs, NDLEA, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Achema said the agency he had been inundated with complaints from victims who paid varying sums of money with the promise of job placements.

He said The agency has repeatedly warned job seekers to be wary of these employment fraudsters, especially those dropping names of highly placed Nigerians as link to NDLEA jobs.

The public should note that there is no on-going recruitment exercise by the agency.

The agency will place a public notice in the media, especially in the national dailies before commencing any recruitment exercise.

The agency formations nationwide are veritable avenues for the general public to verify the veracity of any recruitment exercise.

It is important to note that the agency does not charge any fee for recruitment.

On no account should any applicant pay any amount into an individuals account as all payments for transactions with government are made into a Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Achema gave the assurance that of the agency's determination to get all those behind the scam and put an end to their nefarious activities.