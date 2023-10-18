ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA unveils new strategies to curb drug abuse, illicit trafficking in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

FCT commander stated that they embarked on an advocacy visit to all stakeholders, traditional rulers within FCT, to ask for their support.

NDLEA officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
NDLEA officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

The FCT commander, Kabir Tsakuwa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Tsakuwa said that FCT was a major gateway connecting southern part to other parts of the country as well as the cosmopolitan nature of the city.

He said that the command had strengthened the interdiction efforts at the major entry points. This, he said were in addition to the many recreational centres like parks and gardens where a lot of social activities takes place.

He also said that a well fashioned out and intelligence driven motorised patrol along the major entry points like Abaji- Lokoja road, Gwagwalada-Kwali road, Bwari-Jere road and Mararaba/Nyanya road had been ensured.

Tsakuwa said “this has helped the command tremendously in checking those that may want to take advantage of the busy roads to traffic drug along these routes into the FCT directly or on transit as the case may be".

According to him, we also embark on aggressive advocacy visit to all the stakeholders within the FCT, particularly the traditional rulers to ask for their supports.

This has made the communities to be well informed of the need to owe the campaign against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“We also leverage on our call centre with phone No (080010203040) established by the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.- Gen. Buba Marwa.

“The platform is purposely created to enable the public pass information on 24/7 bases about drug activities in their areas.

” Or about drug dependent persons who may need help without having to disclose their identity for prompt action or response, ” he added.

Advising the youths on dangers of illicit drugs, the NDLEA boss urged youths to shun drug abuse and illicit trafficking noting that peer pressure was a major challenge for youths when it comes to drug abuse.

Tsakuwa advised them to live a drug free life by developing a resistive attitude and prepare a good excuse to guide against the pressure. He stated “Youths should confide in their parents any time they are put under pressure by their friends to engage in drug abuse''.

According to him, youths should know their friends activities and pay attention to the whereabout of their friends as that would enable them know if they are engaged in drug abuse.

“Youths must strengthen their involvement in sports and other social activities like community events, computer classes, among others, instead of staying idle which may lead them to engaging in drug abuse.

“They should know that drug free life is possible, healthier and happier. Youths must develop a way to manage stress and avoid going to places where illicit drugs are sold or abused.

“Drugs alter perception, behavior and consciousness therefore say yes to drug free life” he noted.

