Mr Buba Wakawa, State Commander of NDLEA, disclosed this to newsmen in Benin.

Wakawa said a three bedroom apartment, located in the ancient city, was being used by suspected drug barons as a warehouse; and which stored about 4,100 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

He said that the illegal warehouse was discovered at Owosiegbo Street, in the Ovah area, Egor Local Government Area of the state.

The commander further disclosed that the drugs were packed in 248 bags, adding that the evacuation of the drugs to the agency's state command took many hours.

Drug barons are unpredictable because without intelligence report, it is difficult to imagine that such a residential building will be used for the storage of cannabis sativa, the commander said.

He, however, said that the house had been sealed by NDLEA operatives and the agency was taking legal action for the forfeiture of the building.

According to him, preliminary investigations have shown that the illegal substance belongs to a suspected drug syndicate that cultivates cannabis.

Wakawa said though no arrest was yet to be made, however, efforts were ongoing to apprehend suspected members of the group.