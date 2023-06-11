The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA uncovers meth lab, recover packs of illicit drug

News Agency Of Nigeria

This, he said, was after credible intelligence and surveillance confirmed illegal drugs production taking place in the building.

NDLEA uncovers meth lab, recover packs of illicit drug. [NDLEA:Facebook]
NDLEA uncovers meth lab, recover packs of illicit drug. [NDLEA:Facebook]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that packaged sachets of the drug and various precursor chemicals used in the production were recovered.

He said that the clandestine laboratory located at No. 4, Bode Oluwo Street, Mende, Maryland in Ikeja, was raided by anti-narcotics officers on June 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, he said, was after credible intelligence and surveillance confirmed illegal drugs production taking place in the building.

“At the end of the search, one kilogramme of already produced and packaged methamphetamine, quantities of precursor chemicals were recovered.

“Other items used for the production of the deadly drug were recovered from the house while efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing owner of the house,” he said.

Babafemi also said that officers of the agency, on June 5, arrested two suspects, Wasiu Saliu and Afolabi Banjo with 247 kilograms of skunk at Oyingbo area of Lagos.

He said that another suspect, Tijani Damilola was nabbed at Isheri with 12.5 litres of skoochies and 98kg of cannabis sativa belonging to a fleeing suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director added that 12.5kg of same substance was recovered from one Adebowale Babatunde after his arrest at Mushin on June 8.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound skunk in native black soap, tramadol pills in women hair

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound skunk in native black soap, tramadol pills in women hair

Ondo fishermen call on govt to enforce life jackets as 5 die in boat mishaps

Ondo fishermen call on govt to enforce life jackets as 5 die in boat mishaps

ICPC boss urges citizens to trust in God for blessings

ICPC boss urges citizens to trust in God for blessings

We are fully opposed to same sex marriage, says Nigeria’s Anglican Church

We are fully opposed to same sex marriage, says Nigeria’s Anglican Church

Police burst robbery syndicate in Jigawa

Police burst robbery syndicate in Jigawa

Emefiele’s suspension expected, overdue – Financial Expert

Emefiele’s suspension expected, overdue – Financial Expert

Fuel Subsidy: Kwara Gov approves bus palliatives for students, workers

Fuel Subsidy: Kwara Gov approves bus palliatives for students, workers

NDLEA uncovers meth lab, recover packs of illicit drug

NDLEA uncovers meth lab, recover packs of illicit drug

June 12: Nigeria should be crisis-free, Clark pleads

June 12: Nigeria should be crisis-free, Clark pleads

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors