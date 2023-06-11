NDLEA uncovers meth lab, recover packs of illicit drug

This is contained in a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that packaged sachets of the drug and various precursor chemicals used in the production were recovered.

He said that the clandestine laboratory located at No. 4, Bode Oluwo Street, Mende, Maryland in Ikeja, was raided by anti-narcotics officers on June 6.

This, he said, was after credible intelligence and surveillance confirmed illegal drugs production taking place in the building.

“At the end of the search, one kilogramme of already produced and packaged methamphetamine, quantities of precursor chemicals were recovered.

“Other items used for the production of the deadly drug were recovered from the house while efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing owner of the house,” he said.

Babafemi also said that officers of the agency, on June 5, arrested two suspects, Wasiu Saliu and Afolabi Banjo with 247 kilograms of skunk at Oyingbo area of Lagos.

He said that another suspect, Tijani Damilola was nabbed at Isheri with 12.5 litres of skoochies and 98kg of cannabis sativa belonging to a fleeing suspect.

