The Oyo State Commander, Mr Ralph Igwenagu, disclosed this on Friday in Ibadan during a parade of the four suspects arrested at the laboratory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that skushi is a cocktail drink that contains a mixture of different substances, including cannabis sativa, codeine, tramadol and watermelon.

Igwenagu said the suspects are 20-year-old Djeba Wisdom, Hammed Adisa (27), Nurudeen Rasaq (25) and Mutairu (25).

They were arrested on Jan. 25, following a joint raid by operatives of the NDLEA, the DSS and Oyo State Operation Burst.

According to Igwenagu, the main target of the raid, one Ogunrinde Ayuba, who is known as one the most notorious skushi producers in Ibadan, remained at large.

He said that 300 grammes of cannabis sativa, 36 cartons of cough syrup, 10 cartons of black currant drink and 1910 tablets of tramadol were recovered from the illicit factory located at Crown Height area of Ojoo, Ibadan.

These substances are used in the manufacture of the psychotropic substance.

A drone, 290 litres of already produced skushi, laptops, five pumping machines and two big plastic containers were recovered.

Concerted efforts are still on to arrest Ayuba, who is still at large.

It is also necessary to state that the command, within the month of January 2019, arrested 28 suspects, comprising 21 males and 7 females.

It also seized 86 kilograms of hard drugs and secured the conviction of five suspects, who have been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment, he said.

The commander warned that the agency would not relent in its efforts and the ongoing onslaught against the production, trafficking and consumption of hard drugs and other illegal substances in the state.

It is important to emphasise further that the general raid of all joints and locations where skushi and other illegal substances are produced, sold or consumed will continue until this menace is completely eradicated.

I sincerely commend Gov. Abiola Ajimobi and the operatives of sister security agencies for the good work in the state, he said.