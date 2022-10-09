RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA uncovers 15 parcels of cannabis, tramadol in sack of crayfish

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered fifteen parcels of cannabis and 600 grams of tramadol concealed in a sack of crayfish for export to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

NDLEA intercepts over 2.4m tramadol pills worth N1bn.
NDLEA intercepts over 2.4m tramadol pills worth N1bn.

Read Also

Babafemi said the attempt which was equally thwarted by operatives who seized the consignment, subsequently arrested a freight agent, Osahor Ekwueme, who presented it for export.

In the same vein, Babafemi said that the agency had also arrested a drug trafficker, Ifeanyi Egbuwaohia at Igando area of Lagos State.

He said the arrest came weeks after the NDLEA operatives intercepted 5.20kgs of cannabis concealed in kegs of palm oil enroute Dubai at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO).

Babafemi said that Egbuwaohia who was arrested at the NAHCO export shed of the MMIA, Lagos, was the brain behind the seized consignments.

“Though Ifeanyi works as a technician at Computer Village, Ikeja but beneath his known business, he also works with a drug network in Dubai, where he sends illicit drugs for distribution.

“Few hours after his arrest, another consignment of 2.60kgs of the same substance sent by him for export to Dubai was also intercepted by operatives at the airport.

“Another consignment of 1.30kgs of cannabis concealed in reconstructed engine blocks going to Dubai have also been seized.

“It was intercepted at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed while two persons: Olatunji Temiola and Osemojoye Sunday have been arrested in connection to the bid,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn