Col. Muhammad Abdallah (rtd), the Chairman and Chief Executive of the agency disclosed this at the public destruction of exhibits seized by its Plateau command on Tuesday in Jos.

Abdallah, who decried the high level of dependency on hard drugs among the populace, said the initiative was aimed at achieving a drug free public service in the country.

He explained that the initiative would not be punitive in implementation, adding that it was introduced for the overall interest of public officers and the service of the federation.

“The proportion of the Nigeria population found to be dependent on drugs cut across both public and private sector, including arms bearing personnel, civil servants, doctors, teachers, drivers and so on.

“As part of our drug demand reduction and preventive measures, we have developed a drug integrity testing initiative to be administered on all classes of people beginning with personnel of law enforcement agencies and civil servants.

“The aim of this initiative is to strive to achieve a drug free public service; it is not punitive in implementation but made for the overall interest and well-being of public officers and the service,” he said.

The chairman said the agency would commence the initiative during recruitment and promotion exercises.

He called on security and other agencies, to cooperate with NDLEA in order to achieve a drug free society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency destroyed 16, 697. 7 kilograms of illicit drugs seized in the last four years in Plateau.

The hard drugs destroyed include: Cannabis Sativa, Psychotropic substances and Cocaine.