Mr Femi Babafemi, Director Media and Advocacy of the agency, announced this in a statement in Abuja Monday.

Babafemi said that Marwa spoke when he visited the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command and the Lagos State Command of the agency.

“Very soon different equipment will come in, including scanners. I know you are all trying very hard to meet up your responsibilities while we still owe you, but I am giving you assurance that your welfare is a priority.

“We have made appropriate representations to the appropriate authorities and I have received the assurance that they have listened to us, so, we are confident that within this budget year, we will get relief,” he said.

Marwa commended officers and men of the agency for the achievements recorded within the short period he assumed office as chairman of the agency.

He also charged men and officers of the agency to intensify the fight against drug abuse and trafficking to rid the country of hard drugs.

He said that the renewed war against drug trafficking was a fight to finish and urged them not to relent in their efforts.

The NDLEA boss said that he had had a meeting with all top commanders of the agency where he promised to reward any command with the most outstanding performance bi-monthly.

He also said that he was aware of all the challenges faced by the officers in the course of performing their responsibilities and promised to attend to the challenges.

“I am aware of what is going on here, both operationally and administratively, and I must congratulate this command for your tenacity, efforts and aggressiveness.

“You cannot win this war against drugs by sitting down, we must go on the offensive on a daily basis, we should take the war personal because we are Nigerians.

“Those who are bringing in these drugs want to corrupt and destroy our own children, so, we are attacking the problem professionally with the agency, we are also doing it for ourselves and for our families and for our communities.

“We cannot allow people to come into Nigeria to destroy us. You have done very well so far and I urge you to keep it up.

“I know that you need more men and women in this command and very soon the training of the new recruits will commence and from there, we are going to give you more personnel and other commands."