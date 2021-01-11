NDLEA’s spokesman, Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Jonah Achema, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Achema said that the screening suspension was based on strict compliance with the directive of the Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN.

NAN reports that NDLEA had on Jan. 8, released the list of shortlisted candidates.

The candidates, numbering 5, 000, were due to appear at the agency’s academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, Katton-Rikkos, Jos, for screening and documentation between Jan. 10 and Jan. 23.

According to Achema, the minister ordered the suspension of the exercise given the current and alarming second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

“The agency is prepared to seek advice from the Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19 on the public health implications of such an exercise, especially as it relates to the adequacy and possibility of strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“The screening team had been directed to suspend all actions and return to the National Headquarters, Abuja, immediately for further briefing.

“There shall be no prejudice against any candidate that tuned up for the screening or that failed to do so,’’ he said.