NDLEA storms Abuja drup party tagged 'Pick Your Poison', arrests 60 suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said that no less than 40.32kg of Loud, an imported strong strain of cannabis was, on Friday, June 28, recovered in a vehicle along Lekki-Ikoyi road.

Its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement, said that the Friday party was dubbed: “Go hard or Go Home, Pick Your Poison”.

“The suspects comprised 25 males and 35 females; they were arrested at an apartment in Sun City estate in the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

He said that the raid followed credible intelligence about the drug party organised by one Stanley Ikechukwu, who was arrested at the venue.

“Six of the suspects – Victoria Adoga, Hamza Yari, Joanne Essein, Socchima Valentine Jago Imole and Charles Indobuibisi – were arrested with different quantities of ecstasy and cannabis.

“The NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa has directed that 20 of the suspects, who tested negative for drugs, be released unconditionally.

“Thirty-three others, who tested positive to illicit drugs, were to be released on bail and will report at the FCT Command of the agency on Monday, to begin treatment and counselling,” he said.

In another development, four suspects – Endurance Okon, 24, Joseph Michael, 23, Ovoco Bright, 43, and Goday Abanum, 23 – have been arrested in a forest at Ugun, Igueben Local Government in Edo.

“They were arrested on Saturday, June 29, when NDLEA operatives raided and destroyed 18,632.22 kilograms of cannabis on 7.452 hectares of farmland,” he explained.



This, he said, was when the driver jumped out of the vehicle after noticing that NDLEA operatives were on his trail.

He said that commands and formations of the agency across the country had continued their War Against Drug Abuse(WADA), sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities in the past week.

Among areas visited for the WADA enlightenment are First Technical University, Ibadan, Government Day Secondary School, Yola, and Ezeike High School, Nibo, in Anambra, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

