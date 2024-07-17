RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA sells millions worth properties seized from drug cartels to Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Marwa said that the auction was a demonstration of its commitment to tackling drug trafficking and criminal organisations.

Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd). [Twitter/@ndleanigeria]
Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd). [Twitter/@ndleanigeria]

Recommended articles

Speaking during the event in Abuja, the NDLEA chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa said that the agency followed due process and transparency in the auction.

Marwa, who was represented by the agency’s Secretary, Shadrach Haruna said that the NDLEA also ensured that prices were close to the estimates provided by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assets were seized during raids and operations across the country.

Marwa said that the auction was a demonstration of its commitment to tackling drug trafficking and criminal organisations.

He emphasised the importance of the forfeiture process, adding that it was a key aspect of the 2022 Proceeds of Crime Act.

He explained that the agency’s Process and Crimes Department manages and realizes forfeited assets, ensuring that criminals do not benefit from their illegal activities.

He added that the auctioned properties, forfeited to the Federal Government by federal high courts, included high-end buildings and landed properties used as instruments for drug manufacturing and housing.

He said that the forfeiture process served as a deterrent to criminals, disrupting their enterprises and rehabilitating individuals dependent on drugs sold by these individuals.

According to him, the auction is a milestone in the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime.

“This auction sends a strong message to drug cartels that crime does not pay,” he said.

Marwa commended the transparency of the process, adding that no agency member or individual connected to the forfeited assets was involved in the bidding.

Observers from the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and Civil Society Organisation (CSO) praised the NDLEA for its transparency, urging the agency to continue its good work.

Some of the properties are located in Lagos, Ondo, Anambra and Adamawa.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Gov gives account of how 34 LGAs spent ₦128bn in 1 year

Kaduna Gov gives account of how 34 LGAs spent ₦128bn in 1 year

Lagos records close to ₦1bn sales in 40 market days at Mushin food hub

Lagos records close to ₦1bn sales in 40 market days at Mushin food hub

Orbih, Ojezua congratulate Shaibu on reinstatement as Edo deputy governor

Orbih, Ojezua congratulate Shaibu on reinstatement as Edo deputy governor

Imo Chief Justice caught altering date of birth - Assembly wants her sacked

Imo Chief Justice caught altering date of birth - Assembly wants her sacked

Build rain shelters at bus stops, Abuja residents tell Wike

Build rain shelters at bus stops, Abuja residents tell Wike

NDLEA sells millions worth properties seized from drug cartels to Nigerians

NDLEA sells millions worth properties seized from drug cartels to Nigerians

Nigeria attracts $2bn investment in renewable energy sector – Tinubu

Nigeria attracts $2bn investment in renewable energy sector – Tinubu

Did Gov Zulum's son commit murder over woman in India? Details emerge

Did Gov Zulum's son commit murder over woman in India? Details emerge

New Look National Theatre: Bankers’ Committee restores national pride

New Look National Theatre: Bankers’ Committee restores national pride

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

No going back  —  TUC insists on ₦250,000 minimum wage

LASG fixes 393 roads by H1 2024 – LSPWC [PM News Nigeria]

Governor Sanwo-Olu repairs 393 Lagos roads in first half of 2024

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, President Bola Tinubu and TUC President, Festus Osifo.

Tinubu invites labour for talks over new minimum wage