NDLEA sells millions worth properties seized from drug cartels to Nigerians

Speaking during the event in Abuja, the NDLEA chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa said that the agency followed due process and transparency in the auction.

Marwa, who was represented by the agency’s Secretary, Shadrach Haruna said that the NDLEA also ensured that prices were close to the estimates provided by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assets were seized during raids and operations across the country.

Marwa said that the auction was a demonstration of its commitment to tackling drug trafficking and criminal organisations.

He emphasised the importance of the forfeiture process, adding that it was a key aspect of the 2022 Proceeds of Crime Act.

He explained that the agency’s Process and Crimes Department manages and realizes forfeited assets, ensuring that criminals do not benefit from their illegal activities.

He added that the auctioned properties, forfeited to the Federal Government by federal high courts, included high-end buildings and landed properties used as instruments for drug manufacturing and housing.

He said that the forfeiture process served as a deterrent to criminals, disrupting their enterprises and rehabilitating individuals dependent on drugs sold by these individuals.

According to him, the auction is a milestone in the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime.

“This auction sends a strong message to drug cartels that crime does not pay,” he said.

Marwa commended the transparency of the process, adding that no agency member or individual connected to the forfeited assets was involved in the bidding.

Observers from the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and Civil Society Organisation (CSO) praised the NDLEA for its transparency, urging the agency to continue its good work.