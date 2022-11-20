RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes skunk, ecstasy tabs concealed in yam tubers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled an attempts by traffickers to smuggle consignments of cannabis and ecstasy tablets concealed in three tubers of yam.

Babafemi said the anti-narcotics officers attached to the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the airport, made the arrests.

He said the yam, which was going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), was intercepted on Wednesday Nov. 17.

He also said the freight agent who presented the yams for export, Inegbu Akunna, was promptly arrested while the consignor, Ahmodu Sulaimon, was also nabbed thereafter.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have arrested Agamuche Nkeonye and a lady, Oluwakemi Adeoye, heading to Oman via Asky Airline at the departure hall of Lagos airport.

Babafemi said Nkeonye, accompanied by Adeoye, presented a bag containing varieties of foodstuffs and body lotion for inspection and were arrested on Thursday Nov. 18.

He said 1.10kg Cannabis and some Rohypnol capsules were concealed in the bag.

In another development, NDLEA operatives intercepted cartons of deadly drinks in a container marked APZU3671697 during a joint examination with Customs at the Brawal container shed of Kirikiri lighter terminal in Lagos.

Babafemi said though the bill of lading indicated that the container originated from Cape town, South Africa, a search of the shippers’ database showed it was loaded from Antwerp, Belgium.

“A full inspection of the container on Thursday Nov. 18 showed a total of five cartons of beverages labeled as Euphoria cannabis beer and three cartons of cannabis energy drink were found.

“Other drinks in the container include: 21 cartons of a drink labeled as monkey shoulder; 20 cartons of dead man’s finger; and 139 of champagne fruit, among others,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

