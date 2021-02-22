The NDLEA State Commander, Rachael Shelleng, disclosed this while parading the seizures at the Rivers command in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

She said that 0.029kg of cocaine, 0.006kg of heroine and 0.048kg of methamphetamine were also confiscated.

The Commander explained that three male suspects have been apprehended in connection with the seizure and have been transferred to the Command Headquarters for further investigation.

Shelleng disclosed that in the early hours of Feb. 20, based on high profile intelligence gathering, officers of the command successfully uncovered a cannabis warehouse in Abuja Estate and slaughter areas of Trans-Amadi in Port Harcourt.

“Both Abuja Estate and Slaughter areas of Port Harcourt have been identified as very notorious spots for illicit drug peddling. Therefore, the agency will stop at nothing towards ensuring that those black spots and indeed the entire state is cleared from illicit drugs,” she said.

The NDLEA boss, therefore, enjoined the public to avail the agency of actionable intelligence that would lead to riding the state of illicit drugs trade.

She warned those who indulge in illicit production of methamphetamine to desist from the act.

“There will be no more hiding place for illicit drug dealers because the NDLEA is poised fishing them all out.

‘The destructive effects of methamphetamine is quite enormous as it affects both users of the substance as well as non-user who may be residing around any clandestine laboratories,” she added.

The Commander also attributed the successful operation to the laudable effort by Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, who is the new Chairman/Chief Executive officer of the agency.

“His effort is truly motivating officers to embark on offensive action against drug traffickers and dealers,” she noted.

The NDLEA boss urged the state government and relevant stakeholders to support the agency towards strengthening its logistics to enable it effectively tackle the illicit drug market in the state.

She, however, expressed appreciation to sister security agencies in the state, especially the Garrison Commander of 6 Division Nigerian Army.

“Let me also appreciate the Rivers State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps for his support during the operation,” she added.