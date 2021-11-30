NDLEA seizes over 3m kilograms of drugs in 11 months

Marwa, was represented by the Secretary of the agency, Bar. Shadrach Haruna.

“Between January and November, we have mopped up over three million kilograms of illicit drugs and psychoactive substances in the country.

“We have arrested 10,355 traffickers, with at least 1,000 in jail while others are going through trials in court. Over 5,579 drug users have been counselled and rehabilitated.

“Still, we are not resting on our oars. This time around, we are going to clean the Augean Stable. We are getting more sophisticated equipment that will enable us to achieve our operational mandates.

“Our workforce has been motivated to perform with promotions and performance reward schemes, while we have also bolstered our strength with the employment of 5,000 officers and men this year,” he said.

Marwa noted that the statistics from the National Drug Use Survey (2018) was cause for concern, saying that just two of the facts were enough to cause a sober reflection.

He noted that 14.3 million Nigerians, aged 15-64 years, were abusing drugs, adding that it was the size of the population of some countries.

The NDLEA boss said the second fact was that 10.6 million of the compatriots abused cannabis, which made Nigeria the country with the highest number of people addicted to the psychotropic plant.

He said, “the statistics are frightening when you look beyond the figures to their health and security implications.

“While the larger society may not have an immediate grasp of the import of the drug facts and figures of Nigeria, those of us at NDLEA can read the handwriting on the wall as per the dire implications of the findings from the survey.

“That is why since the coming on board of this administration in January 2021, we have doubled down on our efforts and now aggressively pursue our mandate,” he said.

Marwa appreciated the support enjoyed from FCT Minister, Mr Muhammad Bello, various quarters and also individual contributions to the drug war, thus far.

He said “the support and encouragement to our operations in the FCT Command are highly appreciated.

“These operational successes would not have been achieved. Your gesture will continue to be appreciated by the NDLEA.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDLEA had burnt approximately 20, 000 kilograms of illicit drugs worth over N50 billion on Nov. 30.