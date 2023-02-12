ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes London-bound 1.10kgs crystal meth in carton walls

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized London-bound 1.10kgs crystal methamphetamine.

Suspected drug traffickers.
Suspected drug traffickers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said that NDLEA operatives attached to the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the Lagos Airport intercepted the cargo going to London, United Kingdom.

“In the consignment containing food items packed in a carton, the four walls of the carton were used to conceal 1.10 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

The freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the cargo for export was immediately arrested.

“Another attempt to send a consignment of skunk and tramadol 225mg to the UAE by a Dubai-returnee, Innocent Nnamani was also frustrated following his arrest at Trade Fair complex in Ojo area of Lagos.

“This is where he had gone in company of his friend, Nwanana Ikechukwu with the cargo to a freight company to process the consignment for export on Tuesday, Feb, 7,” he said.

In the same vein, 79.1kgs skunk were seized during a raid in Patey area of Lagos Island on Tuesday Feb. 7 by NDLEA operatives.

Babafemi said that a total of 2,370.06 kilograms of cannabis and two boats seized at a jetty in Lagos by men of NSCDC were handed over to the Lagos command of the agency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso debates himself as Obi, Tinubu, Atiku fail to show up

Kwankwaso debates himself as Obi, Tinubu, Atiku fail to show up

NDLEA seizes London-bound 1.10kgs crystal meth in carton walls

NDLEA seizes London-bound 1.10kgs crystal meth in carton walls

Ekiti joins states suing FG, CBN over naira crisis

Ekiti joins states suing FG, CBN over naira crisis

Ondo PDP candidates distance selves from posters endorsing Tinubu

Ondo PDP candidates distance selves from posters endorsing Tinubu

Kwankwaso defines the kind of leader Nigeria needs

Kwankwaso defines the kind of leader Nigeria needs

Faulty aircraft stopped Obi from attending debate - Labour Party

Faulty aircraft stopped Obi from attending debate - Labour Party

Former Ogun Deputy Speaker insists his suspension was politically motivated

Former Ogun Deputy Speaker insists his suspension was politically motivated

NDLEA arrests popular Church GO, student for drug trafficking

NDLEA arrests popular Church GO, student for drug trafficking

PDP showcases governance performance record with new voter-education video

PDP showcases governance performance record with new voter-education video

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline