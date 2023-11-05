ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes drugs with street value of ₦13bn in Lagos in 3 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

In the third burst, NDLEA arrested six members of a syndicate using their official cover to facilitate the smuggling of illicit drugs through the SAHCO warehouse into the country.

NDLEA seizes drugs with street value of ₦13bn in Lagos in 3 days [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA seizes drugs with street value of ₦13bn in Lagos in 3 days [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

The hauls were made in three major busts of drug cartels operating at Amuwo Odofin; at Idumota and at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) shed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, stated on Sunday in Abuja that the first seizure was made at House 8/10 Hon. Wahuha Avenue, Divine Estate, Ago Palace Way area of Amuwo Odofin on Oct. 29.

In the house, 490,000 pills of tramadol and 81,519 bottles of codeine syrup were seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another raid on Oct. 31, NDLEA operatives swooped on a secret warehouse operated by a billionaire trader at Idumota, Lagos, Nwaoha Anayo, and seized 12.8 million pills of tramadol.

Anayo himself lives at Onitire, Aguda area of Surulere, Lagos.

In the third burst, NDLEA arrested six members of a syndicate using their official cover to facilitate the smuggling of illicit drugs through the SAHCO warehouse into the country.

Babafemi stated that 1.2 million pills of tramadol were seized from the syndicate in a painstaking operation that lasted for weeks.

“The six suspects already in NDLEA custody are Oladele Sanya-Olu, Lawal Temitope, Sanamo Daniel, Udeh Monday, Musa Mutalib and Evans Icibor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three other suspects, Sarki Salami, Abdullahi Aliyu (aka Aboki) and Monday Anwal, are now on the run and have been declared wanted by the NDLEA,’’ Babafemi stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA seizes drugs with street value of ₦13bn in Lagos in 3 days

NDLEA seizes drugs with street value of ₦13bn in Lagos in 3 days

Tinubu to attend 5th Arab-African Summit in Saudi Arabia

Tinubu to attend 5th Arab-African Summit in Saudi Arabia

Lagos govt seals Ogba City Mall, Ajah market over waste disposal offences

Lagos govt seals Ogba City Mall, Ajah market over waste disposal offences

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over power outage

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over power outage

Netherland-bound businessman excretes 86 wraps of heroin while in NDLEA custody

Netherland-bound businessman excretes 86 wraps of heroin while in NDLEA custody

NDLEA arrests 3 visually-impaired members of drug syndicate

NDLEA arrests 3 visually-impaired members of drug syndicate

NAF airstrikes hit terrorists’ hideouts in Northeast, Northwest

NAF airstrikes hit terrorists’ hideouts in Northeast, Northwest

Lightning kills 3 secondary school students in Anambra

Lightning kills 3 secondary school students in Anambra

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume