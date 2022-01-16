RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes cash, arms, ammunition, 137.754kg narcotics across 7 states

News Agency Of Nigeria

A leader of a cocaine distribution ring in Plateau, Chibueze John, 42, has also been arrested along Zaria road.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a fake security agent, Babagana Ma’aji through a controlled delivery of 5.6kg cannabis from Lagos in Plateau.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect based in Damaturu, Yobe , was nabbed following the interception of a commercial bus bringing the consignment from Lagos to Gombe in Mararaban Jos on Jan 8.

He said that operatives of the command in Plateau, also arrested a suspected bandit, Abdullahi Ahmad, 28, at Hwolshe on Jan. 11.

Babafemi added that the suspect was arrested with one Beretta pistol; seven rounds of live ammunition; two empty shells; 12 grams of cannabis sativa; a pair of handcuffs.

This, he said was in addition to N1,136,344, suspected to be ransom money as well as an Opel car with registration number, ZAR35LQ.

Similarly, leader of a cocaine distribution ring in Plateau, Chibueze John, 42, has been arrested along Zaria road, Jos, with quantities of cocaine and Tramadol recovered from him.

Babafemi said that a Sienna Bus (BWR 584 AL), Toyota Camry car (RBC 461 BF) and the sum of Two Hundred and Seventy Seven Thousand Naira only (N 277, 000), which the suspect offered to the narcotic officers as bribe but was rejected was intercepted.

“In Delta, the bid by 38-year-old Ejike Obiora, to smuggle different quantities of Cocaine and Heroin into the Nigerian Correctional Centre,(NCoS) Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South LGA, was foiled on Jan. 8.

“This was when he was discovered to have concealed the drugs in foodstuffs meant for an inmate.

“This is even as 598kg cannabis was recovered during a raid in Owo area of Ondo state, with the two owners: Arataye Raimi, 41, and Tope Osinnuwa, 36, eventually arrested in follow up operations,” he said.

Babafemi said that one Abdullahi Mohammed was arrested in connection with the seizure of 48.5 blocks of cannabis in Potiskum, Yobe .

He added that another fake security agent, Dike Davison was nabbed at Aliade, Benue, with 50grams of cannabis and 29 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62mm caliber.

“In Abuja, FCT, a buy and bust operation on Friday Jan. 14, led to the arrest of one Habib Yusif, 41, with a total of 28.2kg cannabis recovered from him.

“While in Osun, the trio of Samuel Joseph; Francis Ujor and Sola Johnson were arrested in Onikoko village Area 5, Ile-Ife, with 100 bags of cannabis weighing 1,530 kilograms recovered from them on Jan 13.

Babafemi said Chairman of the agency, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of the various commands for their remarkable efforts.

Marwa assured them that their sacrifices, dedication to duty and exceptional feats would not go without commensurate commendation and rewards.

News Agency Of Nigeria

