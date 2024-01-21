ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA intercepts 916.5kg of cocaine, Colorado smuggled from South Africa, Canada

Babafemi stated that NDLEA had arrested a 41-year-old suspect linked with the container.

Drugs intercepted by NDLEA operatives [Facebook:NDLEA]

“Colorado’’ is a strong strain of Indian hemp.

NDELA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the drugs were concealed in two containers of household items.

He explained that the interception followed coordinated intelligence gathering and months of tracking of the containers by three special units of the NDLEA.

He added that the illicit drugs were seized alongside arms, ammunition, sundry military effects and chemicals in kegs.

Babafemi stated that the joint inspection yielded four pistols, 197 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 49 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 275 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

He explained that NDLEA operatives and men of the Nigeria Customs Service examined the containers jointly on Thursday and Friday.

He stated also that sniffer dogs assisted in the discovery of the cocaine and “Colorado’’ wrapped in 1,274 parcels.

NDLEA and the Customs Service also intercepted a third container in which 32.5kg of “Colorado’’ were smuggled in used vehicles imported from Canada.

Babafemi stated that NDLEA had arrested a 41-year-old suspect linked with the container.

