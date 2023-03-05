ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA seizes 778,190 pills of tramadol in Taraba, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it Intercepted 778,190 pills of pharmaceutical opioids including tramadol from suspects in Taraba and other states.

One of the suspects arrested for illicit drugs.

Babafemi, said a drum of 270kg Methylene Chloride was recovered by the operatives from a suspect, Eric Yohanna, 33, in Jalingo, Taraba on Monday Feb. 27 following credible intelligence.

He said that the operatives also seized a Daylong tricycle used in distributing the illicit substances.

Babafemi further said that the house of a wanted notorious drug dealer in Adamawa, Mamudu Njobdi, was searched at Sebore, Gyalla road, Dougada ward, Mubi, during a raid by NDLEA and a shocking seizure was made.

“The raid was carried in the early hours of Monday Feb. 27 during which he was arrested and drug exhibits recovered.

“The 31-year-old suspect had earlier been arrested on Wednesday Feb. 22 at his drug joint in Kolere water board, but he mobilised thugs to attack NDLEA officers and in the process escaped with the exhibits”, he said.

Babafemi also listed other arrests made to include Geoffrey Okpani, 31, arrested at Bukuru area of Jos, Plateau with 27.45kg of cannabis.

“Ajayi Tope, 30, arrested on Saturday, 4th March at Area 5 Ile-Ife, Ife South Local Government Area of Osun with 18kg of same substance.

“In Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Friday, March 3 raided De-Niche Hotel & Suites, Omole Estate, Ojodu- Ikeja, where 24 suspects were arrested and different quantities of illicit drugs recovered from them,” he said.

The NDLEA spokesman said that agency’s Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, (DOGI) operatives attached to courier firms in Lagos equally intercepted some illicit drugs during the period under review.

He said that the hard drugs were nine parcels of methamphetamine concealed in native black soap, Dudu Osun, heading to Europe.

