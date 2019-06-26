A psychoactive drug, psychopharmaceutical, or psychotropic drug is a chemical substance that changes brain function and results in alterations in perception, mood, consciousness, cognition, or behaviour.

The NDLEA Commander in the state Mr Haruna Gagara, said this in Akure on Wednesday at the 2019 United Nations Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Traficking.

The programme had the theme: 'Health for Justice Justice for health’.

Gagara said the drugs seized by the command included; 5784.61Kg of Cannabis Sativa, 917.04 of Psychotropic substances, 2Kg of ‘Skuchies’, 42.1 grams of Cocaine within the period.

The commander revealed that farms of Cannabis Sativa measuring 188 hectares were destroyed, securing 22 convictions.

Gagara said during the same period of six months, 119 suspects were arrested during the same period.

“In the areas of Drug Demand Reduction (DDR), the command admitted nine clients, while six clients were successfully counselled and discharged.

“61 suspects between the ages of 14-50 years are also referred for counselling from the supply reduction unit.

“Public enlightenment and awareness campaigns were carried out in 16 different locations within the state.

“Based on the statistics above, it is imperative that governments, communities, families, schools, NGOs and media should take necessary steps to counteract drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state,” he said.

Gagara noted that the level of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the country posed threats to security of the Nation, and also the health of citizens who indulged in nefarious activities.

“The teeming number of Nigerian youths currently undergoing counseling and rehabilitation for drug abuse is quite alarming and devastating.

“The rising number of Nigerian youths suffering from one form of mental illness or the other due to substance abuse has continued to be on the increase.

“To provide justice for health, we need to promote humane conditions of imprisonment to ensure health for all and justice for all,” he said.