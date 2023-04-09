NDLEA seizes 648,050 pills of opioids in 3 states

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives on routine patrol along Owerri – Onitsha expressway in Imo intercepted a commercial bus from which a total of 37, 210 pills of opioids was seized.

He added that 30 bottles of codeine syrup were also recovered and three suspects arrested in follow up operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi added that a total of 40.9kg cannabis was seized from two suspects: Haruna Adamu, 32, and Salisu Ibrahim, 30, in Taraba.

The NDLEA spokesman said in another operation in Taraba, 502, 840 pills of tramadol and Exol-5 were recovered from a suspect, Imrana Aliyu on April 6, in Wukari.

He said that 205.6kg of illicit drugs were also recovered from the home of a fleeing suspect in Gida Dubu area of Bauchi.

“Similarly, two suspects: Abubakar Abdullahi and Stanley Tobias were arrested on Friday April 7, with 108,000 tablets of tramadol at Oyingbo motor park in Lagos mainland,” he said.

Babafemi said that the Sokoto State Command of the agency also received 667.6kg cannabis seized by men of the Customs Service along Illela-Niger Republic border.

ADVERTISEMENT

He quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of all the Commands who made the seizures for their vigilance and professionalism.