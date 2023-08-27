NDLEA seizes 514,420 pills of suspected hard drugs in 3 states, FCT

Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that NDLEA officers recovered an abandoned vehicle on Darazo Road in Gombe State containing 373,420 tramadol and diazepam pills on Aug. 21.

He added that operatives also recovered 60,000 pills of tramadol from a suspect travelling in a commercial Toyota Starlet car from Kalaa village to Mubi both in Adamawa on Aug. 22.

“Operatives raided the home of a drug dealer in Ibafo area of Ogun on Aug. 23 and recovered 81,000 tablets of tramadol weighing 32.4kg.

“In the FCT, operatives intercepted two consignments of suspected skunk with a gross weight of 1,242.1kg.

“The first consignment of 665.1kgs was seized from a truck in Abuja on Aug. 20, while the second one, weighing 577kg, was recovered during a stop-and-search operation on Lokoja- Abuja Expressway.

“The consignment was concealed in an online shopping company’s goods delivery packs conveyed inside a containerised truck. The driver and his assistant were arrested,’’ he stated.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA operatives conducting stop-and-search operation on Jebba-Minna Road linking Kwara and Niger intercepted a commercial truck conveying goods from Lagos to Katsina on Aug. 22.

The truck had 37.5kg of suspected Indian hemp hidden among other items inside it, he added.

The driver and his assistant were also arrested for investigation.

“In Yobe, NDLEA operatives intercepted a vehicle on Potiskum (Yobe)-Gombe Road on Aug. 23