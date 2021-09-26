NDLEA seizes 3,300kgs of drugs in 4 states

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that operatives of the agency uncovered a hotel in Abuja where drugs were sold and young ladies camped for commercial sex.

He said that four persons; three ladies and a man were arrested by operatives at JAT Suites, located at 30 Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2 was raided.

Babafemi said some quantity of Rohynol and paraphernalia for smoking crack cocaine were recovered.

According to him, investigations revealed that the hotel is being operated in a high profile neighborhood without requisite approval and patronised by call girls.

He added that the bar however, served as the spot to smoke and selling of drugs to the young girls and their customers.

He quoted the Chairman of NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as directing the FCT Command and the Directorate of Assets and Financial Investigations of the agency to invoke the necessary law to deal with the anomaly.

This, he said was to ensure that the property was forfeited to the Federal Government to serve as deterrent to others who allowed their premises to be used for drug deals.

Similarly, Ms. Ozigbo Nneka has been arrested at Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) export shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos

Babafemi said that the suspect was trying to export packs of codeine tablets weighing 15.15kg to the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

He said that narcotic officers at the airport had earlier arrested Nwajindo Emmanuel during an inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline passengers at the E-arrival hall on Tuesday.

“Some bottles of codeine weighing 5.65kg were recovered from him.

“Also at the airport, a total of 150.30kg of khat was seized on Monday, Sept. 20, after six weeks of placing the consignment, which arrived SAHCO shed on Aug. 2, via Kenyan Airways cargo flight on surveillance,” he said.

In a related development, two female part one students of Edo State Polytechnic, Uzen Babalola (19), and Esekhagbe Sonia (20) were arrested on Thursday, with 21 wraps of skunk.

Babafemi said that another lady, Chioma Okocha (25), was arrested on Friday, when she tried to deliver 200 grammes of Crack Cocaine to a customer at an eatery in Benin.

“Earlier same day, men of the Irrua Area Command of the agency working on intelligence evacuated 10 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 135kg in Amahor bush in Igueben area.

“The exhibits were stored ready for transportation to other parts of the country, ” he said.

In the same vein, men of the Okada Area Command in the early hours of Sunday, evacuated 2,937 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa from Utese forest in Ovia North East Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo.

Babafemi said that Mrs Fatima Musa, a widow and notorious drug dealer was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Afana village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State while moving 12 kilogrammes of cannabis to Jos.

She had earlier been convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment on July 7, 2020, following her arrest on March 3, 2020 with 45 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

Babafemi quoted Marwa as commending the officers and men of the FCT, MMIA, Edo and Kaduna Commands of the agency for the raids, arrests and seizures in the past week,