NDLEA seizes 2.05 tons of hard drugs in Cross River State alone this year

News Agency Of Nigeria

223 suspects were also arrested in connection with the seizure made in the year under review.

The NDLEA identified vehicles and motor bikes as the peddlers' mode of operations (image used for illustrative purpose) [NDLEA]
The NDLEA identified vehicles and motor bikes as the peddlers' mode of operations (image used for illustrative purpose) [NDLEA]

The state commander, Rachel Umebuali, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Monday.

Umebuali who is also the Commander of Narcotics (CN) also disclosed that 223 suspects were also arrested in connection with the seizure made in the year under review.

While noting that the suspects included 22 females and 201 males, the commandant listed the seized hard drugs to be cannabis, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and psychotropics.

According to her, 1.64 tons of cannabis were seized, while cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and psychotropics account for 3.5 grams, 4.3 grams, 81.9 grams and 410.24kg respectively.

While not giving specific figures, Umebuali said several of the suspects were charged to court. She further explained that the command secured conviction of some of the suspects while some of the arrested suspects were also discharged and acquitted by the courts.

The narcotics commander who bemoaned rising cases of drug abuse among the youths, identified vehicles and motor bikes as the peddlers' mode of operations.

She said in spite of some obvious challenges, the command was still able to record huge success in the outgoing year.

According to her, aside the seizure and arrests made in the outgoing year, we hope to better on this performance in the coming year.

"Our operations are hampered primarily by inadequate operational vehicles, inaccessible and bad roads, especially during rainy season, cultism and communal crisis."

NDLEA seizes 2.05 tons of hard drugs in Cross River State alone this year

