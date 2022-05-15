NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states

Babafemi said that the agency also foiled fresh bids by drug cartels to export Tramadol, Ecstasy MDMA and Cannabis to Milan, Italy and Dubai, United Arab Emirates through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that five members of a syndicate, in the business of conducting fake recruitment into security agencies were also arrested in coordinated operations in Zamfara, Kebbi and Bauchi States.

Babafemi said that a female passenger was arrested at the Lagos airport, May 9, while trying to board Royal Air Maroc flight from Lagos via Casablanca to Milan, Italy, with 1000 tablets of Tramadol 200mg concealed in food items.

He said five days after, a freight agent was also arrested at the SAHCO cargo shed of the airport for attempting to export food items in which were hidden blocks of cannabis weighing 6.65kg and 24grams of ecstasy drug, MDMA to Dubai in UAE.

“In Abia, three trucks loaded with drugs coming from Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra were intercepted in Aba, Abia. When properly searched in the presence of the owners on Wednesday May 11, 67,100 tablets/capsules of Tramadol and 12,650 ampules of pentazocine, morphine and dopamine were recovered.

”On the same day, NDLEA operatives in Kaduna arrested a notorious drug dealer, wanted by the Katsina Command of the agency for jumping bail.

”’Recovered from him include: 45,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 41.5kg; 50,000 tablets of Exol, weighing 15.6kg; 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol weighing 700 grams and 300 bottles of codeine weighing 41.5kg,” he said.

According to him, in Yobe, no fewer than 7,029 tablets of Tramadol, D5, and Exol as well as 1.5kg cannabis were recovered from a drug dealer, when his hideout was raided in Unguru town May 8, while in Rivers another suspect was arrested at Eleme area on May 11 with 207.2kg cannabis.

“No less than 19,600 tablets of Tramadol coming from Onitsha, Anambra to Abuja were intercepted and recovered along Okene/Abuja highway on May 11 by NDLEA operatives in Kogi.

“Meanwhile, five members of a syndicate, which conducts fake recruitment into security agencies, have been arrested in coordinated operations in Zamfara, Kebbi and Bauchi States."

Leader of the gang, was first arrested in Gusau, Zamfara. He said his criminal gang issued fake NDLEA employment letters and identity cards to unsuspecting members of the public for the sum of N400, 000 per person.

“A follow up operation in Zuru, Kebbi led to the arrest of another gang member, while three others; were nabbed in Bauchi State.

“Recovered from them include: a fake NDLEA ID card; NDLEA guarantor form; INEC offer of appointment letter; Nigerian Customs Special Replacement Form and appointment letter; Nigerian Correctional Service Replacement Form; credentials of some applicants; receipts and passport photos; five sim packs and one MTN SIM card.”

”Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of the MMIA, Abia, Kaduna, Yobe, Rivers and Kogi for the arrests and seizures.

”He equally acknowledged the well-conducted operations in Zamfara, Kebbi and Bauchi States that nailed five members of a criminal gang scamming innocent job seekers with fake employment letters.