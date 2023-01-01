ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA seizes 1766.9419kg illicit drugs, arrests 296 suspects in Oyo State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, said it arrested 296 suspects for various drug related offences in 2022.

She said that the arrested suspects comprise 253 males and 43 females within the age range of 17 and 70 years.

According to her, 1766,9419 kilogrammes of various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were also seized within the year under review.

Okuwobi said that the drugs seized included Cannabis Sativa, Cocaine, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, Cough Syrup with Codeine, Rohypnol, Codeine tablets, D5, and others.

She added that the command under the leadership of Abdullah Saeed, also seized six locally fabricated pistols with 15 cartridges and four rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

Within the same period 3.851 acres of cannabis Sativa farm located at Oluwo village, along Akufo town, Ido LGA was destroyed in the month of September 2022.

“This was a big blow to the planters whose investments were made to go down the drain.

“As part of achievement in the period under review, cases charged to court were diligently prosecuted which led to conviction of 52 suspects for various drug offences with jail terms ranging from six months to 10 years imprisonment.

“The Command gave some brief intervention in terms of counselling to 103 People Who Use Drugs (PWUD) and rehabilitated 13 clients in our mini residential rehabilitation centre.

“They have been successfully reintegrated into the society after completion of their rehabilitation period,” she said.

She explained that the command’s sensitisation programmes had been extended to over 217 schools, private organisations and the general public through weekly radio and television programmes.

“We urge schools and other organisations to give our officers some platform through which enlightenment of their students and workers within the state can be done.

“The State Commander calls on leaders of religious organizations, traditional rulers, well-meaning individuals and the general public to join hands with NDLEA in tackling the menace of drug abuse and trafficking.

“We must take this as a responsibility to make our state safe, secure, and prosperous,” the command spokesperson added.

According to her, the collaboration will encourage the NDLEA to sustain the war against drug abuse and trafficking not only in the state, but also across the country.

