The agency also said it seized 1,292 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa –marijuana– and its seeds.

Mr Haruna Gagara, the state commander of the agency announced, this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, 711.5 kilogrammes of cannabis seeds are recovered from a forest in Ago Oyibo area of Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area.

Gagara said that the seizure of the seeds had prevented the cultivation of an estimated 250 hectares of cannabis sativa farmland in the state.

“This large cultivation, if allowed, would in turn produce an estimated 443,000 kilogrammes of cannabis,” he said.

The commander said that some officers of NDLEA searched the forest on Feb. 18, following a tip-off.

Gagara also said that the operatives had earlier intercepted a vehicle loaded with 580.5 kilogrammes of the illicit drug on Ogbese-Owo road, heading for Kano State.

“Let me seize this opportunity to warn those who indulge in the illicit drug activities and trafficking of cannabis sativa in the state to desist from doing so.

“There will be no hiding place for them because the command is poised to fish them out,” he warned.