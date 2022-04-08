NDLEA secures conviction of 2 notorious drug dealers in Katsina

Ogbadu said, “This is to bring to the notice of the general public the conviction of two notorious drug dealers, tried and convicted by the Federal High Court, Katsina.

“The said drug dealers include Saifullahi Lawal, 30 years old, convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment on April, 4.

“And Murtala Danlami, aged 35, convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment on March, 31.

“Before their arrest, they had been the major distributors of controlled drugs within the state.