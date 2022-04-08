RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA secures conviction of 2 notorious drug dealers in Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has secured the conviction of two notorious drug dealers in the state.

Mr Sunday Ogbadu, the spokesperson of the command made this disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

Ogbadu said, “This is to bring to the notice of the general public the conviction of two notorious drug dealers, tried and convicted by the Federal High Court, Katsina.

“The said drug dealers include Saifullahi Lawal, 30 years old, convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment on April, 4.

“And Murtala Danlami, aged 35, convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment on March, 31.

“Before their arrest, they had been the major distributors of controlled drugs within the state.

“In light of the above, the State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr Mohammed Bashir, has warned that anyone who refuses to desist from such acts, shall face the wrath of the law as the operatives of the command shall not leave any stone unturned.”

