NDLEA rejects calls for legalisation of cannabis consumption

NDLEA boss, Maj-Gen Buba Marwa assures U.S. of eradication of drug trafficking. [Twitter/@ndlea_nigeria]
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has rejected the call in some quarters for the legalisation of consumption of cannabis in Nigeria.

Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), the Chairman and Chief Executive of the agency said this at an interactive session with heads of security agencies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and heads of government agencies in Jos, Plateau.

The event held on Thursday also had traders associations, youths and women groups, among other key stakeholders in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some Nigerians have been advocating for the legalisation of the drug for health and economy purposes.

But Marwa said that legalising cannabis would truncate its ongoing fight against drug abuse, adding that such move would also take the country back to its dark days.

He disclosed that 10.6 Nigerians were currently consuming cannabis, adding that legalising it would further destroy the country.

NDLEA rejects absolutely the call for the legalisation of cannabis; it is a choice between earning money and the importance of life

“There is no research about the healing qualities of cannabis, but we all know on the other hand that it causes brain disorder, psychosis, it destroys the lungs and other key organs of the body.

” It definitely affects ones behaviours as well.

“As we speak, 10.6 Nigerians are using cannabis; that’s too high, yet you want us to legalise it so that more people will take it?

“We will not accept that; we in NDLEA reject the move in totality,” he said.

The NDLEA boss promised that agency would continue to sustain the fight against drug abuse in the society, insisting that a drug free society was possible.

He called on security agencies and other stakeholder to support the agency in its bid to stem the tide of drug abuse in the nation.

