NDLEA recovers hard drugs, nabs 2 wanted kingpins, 1 blind Nigerien

Co-codamol is a combination of paracetamol and Codeine and was seized at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) local wing in March 2022, he stated.

He added that Christopher was arrested on Nov. 3 in connection with the seized drugs.

Babafemi also stated that NDLEA operatives who had been on the trail of an automobile parts dealer, Omeje Oliver (aka David Mark) since April eventually arrested him on Oct. 31 in Enugu.

Oliver fled to Enugu after abandoning his business at Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex Lagos.

Oliver was wanted in connection with the seizure of 600 grams of heroin concealed inside soles of ladies’ footwear going to Liberia on April 16.

“NDLEA operatives also intercepted 550 grams of Indian hemp `loud’ concealed in machine parts going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, while the sender, Ogbure Ifeanyi was later arrested,’’ Babafemi stated.

In another development, operatives on patrol on Malumfashi-Zaria Road, in Katsina State, arrested a blind Nigerien, Bukar Haruna, 52, and his son Saka Haruna, 30 for drug trafficking.

The suspects were arrested while heading to Niger Republic with 20.5kg of Indian hemp and 10 grams of Exol-5, Babafemi stated.

NDLEA also recovered no less than 2,685.5kg of Indian hemp in four different operations in Edo the last week.

Babafemi stated that 53 bags of Indian hemp weighing 742.5kgs were seized on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at a camp in Esioriri, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo where four suspects were arrested.

The suspects are Chukueke Igba, 32; Solomon Peter, 34; Emmanuel Jeremiah, 36 and Happiness Chidi, 37.

Another raid in the house of one Joy Zubaru, 45, led to her arrest with 30.5kg of Indian hemp recovered.

In the same vein, operatives stormed the Egbeta Forest in Ovia Northeast Local Government Area of Edo on Nov. 3 and recovered 112 bags of Indian hemp and eight bags of seeds weighing 1,598.5kg.

The NDLEA spokesman stated also that another team evacuated 27 bags of Indian hemp weighing 314kg at Amahor village in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo.

“In Mubi area of Adamawa, operatives intercepted a Toyota Corolla car transporting 9,600 pills of tramadol on Tuesday Nov. 1.

“A follow-up operation later led to the arrest of the owner of the consignment, Mamuda Ramadan, (aka Muller).