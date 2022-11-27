RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA recovers 4kg cocaine soaked in towels from Brazil returnee

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA has recovered four kilograms of cocaine soaked in towels from a Brazil returnee.

The move by a Brazil returnee, Ejike Iroegbute, 46, to smuggle 4kg cocaine soaked in towels stuffed in his hand luggage into Nigeria was foiled.

“This was upon his arrival on a Qatar Airline flight from Brazil through Doha to Abuja,’’ he stated.

He added that NDLEA also intercepted 25 parcels of “Loud’’ variant of India hemp weighing 5kg and concealed in assorted luggage at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. import shed at the Lagos airport.

The cargo, comprising clothes, cereals, baby toys, drinks, and a set of two big loudspeakers was intercepted on Nov. 22 on arrival from Johannesburg on a Nigerian air carrier.

Babafemi stated also that on Nov. 22, NDLEA operatives intercepted a carton of food items at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. (SAHCO) shed at the Lagos airport.

The food items were used to conceal 500 grams of Indian hemp heading to Dubai and the owner, Uzoma Kingsley was promptly arrested.

He added that in a related development, NDLEA operatives intercepted 131kg of Ephedrine on Nov. 21 also at SAHCO shed.

Ephedrine is a dominant precursor chemical for the production of Methamphetamine.

Babafemi stated that the drugs were to be trafficked to Congo Kinshasa.

He stated that the interception was done in conjunction with Aviation Security officers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

“Two freight agents, Nwazuru Georgewill and Saheed Muritala linked to the bid were promptly arrested,’’ the NDLEA’s spokesman added.

He stated also that an attempt by a drug trafficker, James Udogwu, facing multiple charges of drug offences to flee the country after he jumped bail in Lagos was thwarted by NDLEA operatives.

NDLEA operatives rearrested Udogwu at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Nov. 25.

Babafemi stated that while the 51-year-old suspect was facing trial at a Federal High Court in Lagos, he was arrested again on April 9 in Port Harcourt for importing 5.48kg cocaine concealed in plastic bottles sealed with candle wax.

“He was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Nov. 23 over his latest offence.

“The Lagos court had issued a warrant of arrest on him for jumping bail over his case in Lagos,’’ Babafemi explained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

