NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the pills were smuggled in from Pakistan.

He added that various quantities of tramadol and Indian hemp concealed in soles of sports canvas shoes and headed to Oman were also intercepted at two courier firms in Lagos on Jan. 9.

He stated that another consignment of tramadol and Rohypnol hidden in spices and headed to the United Kingdom had also been intercepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi stated that NDLEA nabbed a 24-year-old man in Katsina State on Jan. 10 with 25.5kg of hemp.

He explained that the arrest was effected during a buy-and-burst operation at Kurmi Primary School in Malumfashi, Katsina State.