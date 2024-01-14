ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA spokesman also stated that operatives arrested one man in Gombe with 47 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 30kg and concealed in two sacks of groundnuts.

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan [Facebook:NNDLEA]
NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan [Facebook:NNDLEA]

Recommended articles

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the pills were smuggled in from Pakistan.

He added that various quantities of tramadol and Indian hemp concealed in soles of sports canvas shoes and headed to Oman were also intercepted at two courier firms in Lagos on Jan. 9.

He stated that another consignment of tramadol and Rohypnol hidden in spices and headed to the United Kingdom had also been intercepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi stated that NDLEA nabbed a 24-year-old man in Katsina State on Jan. 10 with 25.5kg of hemp.

He explained that the arrest was effected during a buy-and-burst operation at Kurmi Primary School in Malumfashi, Katsina State.

The NDLEA spokesman also stated that operatives arrested one man in Gombe with 47 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 30kg and concealed in two sacks of groundnuts.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Conduct financial integrity review for cabinet members, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Conduct financial integrity review for cabinet members, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Defeated PDP governorship candidate solicits support for Gov Otu

Defeated PDP governorship candidate solicits support for Gov Otu

NDLEA busts skuchies factory in Ibadan

NDLEA busts skuchies factory in Ibadan

Sanwo-Olu promises to implement policies, strategies to entrench peace

Sanwo-Olu promises to implement policies, strategies to entrench peace

Nigerians groan as banks, PoS operators trade blame over cash scarcity

Nigerians groan as banks, PoS operators trade blame over cash scarcity

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan

Dangote reveals how Tinubu encouraged him to start refinery

Dangote reveals how Tinubu encouraged him to start refinery

Bauchi Governor couldn't sleep for 7 days before Supreme Court ruling

Bauchi Governor couldn't sleep for 7 days before Supreme Court ruling

Kwankwaso denies making deal with Tinubu over Kano election judgement

Kwankwaso denies making deal with Tinubu over Kano election judgement

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

President Bola Tinubu and FIRS boss, Zacch Adedeji [Presidency]

Tinubu celebrates FIRS boss Adedeji, business titan Chagoury on birthdays

Third Mainland Bridge closure shoots up demand for LAGFERRY services. [Twitter/@Lagferry]

Lagferry urges Lagos residents to explore waterways entertainment

5 die as boat capsizes in River Niger

5 die as boat capsizes in River Niger