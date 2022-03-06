RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA recovers 294,440 Tramadol tabs, others in 3 states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted no fewer than 294,440 tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam, Swinol, Rohypnol, and Exol-5, along with other illicit drugs in major operations.

NDLEA recovers 294,440 Tramadol tabs, others in 3 states. [Twitter:NDLEA]

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media, and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday, in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the operations were carried out in Delta, Bauchi, and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA,), Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, in Delta, one Christian Onah, 42, who was conveying drugs to Benin and Onitsha, Anambra state, was arrested at Issele-Azagba junction with 23,160 tablets of Swinol and 66,000 tablets of Rohypnol, both weighing 71.6kg.

“In another arrest, a commercial vehicle from Onitsha heading to Ibadan, Oyo state, was intercepted at Abraka junction, Asaba, on Wednesday, March 2, with 78,000 capsules of Tramadol.

“5, 000 tablets of Diazepam and 97, 500 tablets of Exol-5, were also seized while a suspect, Olaniyan Sunday, 42, was arrested.

“At least, one female suspect, Patricia Saduwa, 42, was arrested with 233.7kg cannabis during a raid in Orogun community, close to Abbi town, in Kwale LGA, Delta state, on Friday, March 4.

“The raid of another house in the community on the same day, led to the seizure of 123.7kg of cannabis while the owner is still at large,” he said.

Babafemi said that operatives, acting on credible intelligence, raided a warehouse at Gadar- Maiwa, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi.

He said that 542.5kg of cannabis; 6,800 tablets of Diazepam and 12,400 tablets of Exol-5 were recovered on Wednesday, March 2.

“At MMIA, one Audu Muhammed, was arrested at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed on Saturday, March 5, with 1.550kg of cannabis concealed in golden morn cereal packs meant for Dubai, UAE.

“Two days earlier, Thursday, March, 3, a suspect, Olalekan Wasiu Ayinde, was similarly arrested at the export shed with 4,980 capsules of Tramadol.

“600 capsules of Rohypnol and some designer drugs concealed inside locust beans and hidden among food items for export to South Africa were intercepted,” he said.

Babafemi said the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, commended officers and men of the Delta, Bauchi, and MMIA commands of the agency.

Marwa charged them and their compatriots across the country to remain vigilant and on the offensive until all drug cartels in Nigeria were completely dismantled.

