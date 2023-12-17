ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA recovers South Africa-bound 1.5m Tramadol, Rohypnol pills at Lagos airport

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi added that three suspects, Jamilu Haruna (22), Mohammed Hassan (23) and Aminu Umar (50), were also arrested with 57kg of Indian hemp.

NDLEA recovers 1.5m Tramadol, Rohypnol pills at Lagos airport [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA recovers 1.5m Tramadol, Rohypnol pills at Lagos airport [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

It arrested two suspects, Bada Akorede, and Amusan Sharafadeen in connection with the consignment, which consisted of 1,050,000 pills of tramadol and 510,000 tablets of Rohypnol.

Also on Thursday, operatives of the agency intercepted a consignment of cocaine weighing 2.2kg on the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the drugs shipment originating from Lagos was concealed in condoms and headed for Port Harcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

A suspect, Isaac Okoh (45), has been arrested in connection with the drugs, he stated.

The NDLEA also recovered 100kg of Indian hemp from the ceiling of a dealer, Ibrahim Yahaya (35), who was arrested when his house was raided in Lafia on Friday, Dec. 15.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA operatives intercepted 1,496 bottles of codeine in Abuja on Dec. 15 and a suspect, Ozioma Enoja (31), was arrested in a follow-up operation.

He added that 400 bottles of codeine shipped from Port Harcourt were also seized on the Abaji-Abuja Highway on Dec. 16 and a suspect, Bala Ishaq, was arrested in a follow-up operation.

NDLEA operatives also recovered 17 bags of Indian hemp weighing 195.8kg from a bush at Gbanke village in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo on Dec. 13, he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi stated also that anti-narcotic officers in Ogun have arrested two suspects at the Alamutu Roundabout area of Abeokuta with bags of Indian hemp weighing 279kg.

In Borno, NDLEA officers arrested Bukar Ali (29) and Abacha Fantami (20) with 171kg of Indian hemp at Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area on Dec. 12

Babafemi added that three suspects, Jamilu Haruna (22), Mohammed Hassan (23) and Aminu Umar (50), were also arrested with 57kg of Indian hemp at Tsafe checkpoint, Zamfara on Dec. 13.

They were on their way to Zurumi village a known bandits’ enclave when they were arrested.

“At least four suspects, Ezekiel Thompson (56), Hezekiah Ime (20), Nsikak Okon (39) and Chidi Kalu, (44), were arrested in Cross River on Dec. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They had 121kg of Indian hemp and 5.1g of methamphetamine on them when they were arrested,’’ Babafemi stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA recovers South Africa-bound 1.5m Tramadol, Rohypnol pills at Lagos airport

NDLEA recovers South Africa-bound 1.5m Tramadol, Rohypnol pills at Lagos airport

Police arrest suspected rustler, recover 90 livestock in Kaduna

Police arrest suspected rustler, recover 90 livestock in Kaduna

‘Corporate begging’ rises as economy bites harder

‘Corporate begging’ rises as economy bites harder

Tinubu congratulates Uchegbu on election as Cambridge varsity college president

Tinubu congratulates Uchegbu on election as Cambridge varsity college president

Muslim woman donates Christmas gifts to pastors, widows, IDPs in Kaduna

Muslim woman donates Christmas gifts to pastors, widows, IDPs in Kaduna

NDLEA arrests 75-year-old grandma for drug trafficking, seizes baron’s mansion

NDLEA arrests 75-year-old grandma for drug trafficking, seizes baron’s mansion

Again, ASUU tackles FG over ₦50bn student loan, says grants better option

Again, ASUU tackles FG over ₦50bn student loan, says grants better option

China, Nigeria can leverage fashion show to boost textile industry, GDP – Envoy

China, Nigeria can leverage fashion show to boost textile industry, GDP – Envoy

Africa creates situations making human trafficking attractive –Author

Africa creates situations making human trafficking attractive –Author

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Dele Oshinowo [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

As a gesture of support and assistance, each of the freed inmates was presented with ₦10,000 to ease their transportation back to their respective homes [NAN]

FG frees 15 inmates to ease custodial overcrowding in Kastina satelite prison

Court [Dailymail]

UK Court orders P&ID to pay £20 million to Nigeria

A cross secction of the 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups inaugurated by Mamman, Minister of Education in Minna [NAN]

NECO buys 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups for exam operations — FG is happy