NDLEA recovers South Africa-bound 1.5m Tramadol, Rohypnol pills at Lagos airport

It arrested two suspects, Bada Akorede, and Amusan Sharafadeen in connection with the consignment, which consisted of 1,050,000 pills of tramadol and 510,000 tablets of Rohypnol.

Also on Thursday, operatives of the agency intercepted a consignment of cocaine weighing 2.2kg on the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the drugs shipment originating from Lagos was concealed in condoms and headed for Port Harcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

A suspect, Isaac Okoh (45), has been arrested in connection with the drugs, he stated.

The NDLEA also recovered 100kg of Indian hemp from the ceiling of a dealer, Ibrahim Yahaya (35), who was arrested when his house was raided in Lafia on Friday, Dec. 15.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA operatives intercepted 1,496 bottles of codeine in Abuja on Dec. 15 and a suspect, Ozioma Enoja (31), was arrested in a follow-up operation.

He added that 400 bottles of codeine shipped from Port Harcourt were also seized on the Abaji-Abuja Highway on Dec. 16 and a suspect, Bala Ishaq, was arrested in a follow-up operation.

NDLEA operatives also recovered 17 bags of Indian hemp weighing 195.8kg from a bush at Gbanke village in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo on Dec. 13, he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi stated also that anti-narcotic officers in Ogun have arrested two suspects at the Alamutu Roundabout area of Abeokuta with bags of Indian hemp weighing 279kg.

In Borno, NDLEA officers arrested Bukar Ali (29) and Abacha Fantami (20) with 171kg of Indian hemp at Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area on Dec. 12

Babafemi added that three suspects, Jamilu Haruna (22), Mohammed Hassan (23) and Aminu Umar (50), were also arrested with 57kg of Indian hemp at Tsafe checkpoint, Zamfara on Dec. 13.

They were on their way to Zurumi village a known bandits’ enclave when they were arrested.

“At least four suspects, Ezekiel Thompson (56), Hezekiah Ime (20), Nsikak Okon (39) and Chidi Kalu, (44), were arrested in Cross River on Dec. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT