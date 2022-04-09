NDLEA new recruits cry out after 7 months without salary

According to the affected operatives, the agency had informed them that the delayed payment was caused by the Integrated Personnel Payroll information System.

However, despite assurances that the hiccup would be rectified by the end of February, the personnel are yet to receive a penny since joining the agency.

One of the officers who chose to remain anonymous told Punch that he was tired of the situation.

He said, ”How do you explain not earning one naira from your place of work since you joined seven months ago. They are saying it is not from the agency but we work for the agency and they should try and consider us. We have families, we have bills to pay. I am personally tired of the whole thing.”

Another affected officer, who also pleaded anonymity, appealed to the NDLEA to find a quick resolution to the issue.

He said, “When you finish training, you are supposed to be paid training allowance immediately, which most times amounts to six months. Some of us have not been paid.

“I am not the only one affected. People affected are tired and not motivated to carry on with their daily activities. I have been borrowing to sustain myself and my family.

“Just imagine, seven months after recruitment I have not been paid. They told us through a circular our arrears would be paid February ending that the issue was caused by IPPIS. Has February not ended? We are yet to get our money.”

NDLEA provides an update

Reacting to the salary delay via a memo signed by the Director, Finance & Accounts, Shitu Abdullahi, and dated April 6, the agency stated that only 56 new recruits were being owed, adding that the issue would be resolved soon.

The memo read, “You may be aware that almost all officers and men (newly recruited) have gotten IPPIS number in March 2022. i.e., they have been payrolled.

“Issues arose for nonpayment which was previously communicated as a result of non-update of accounts and a few with wrong account details which were corrected in March 2022.

“In February 2022 when salary was paid, those whose accounts were not updated were unable to get salary as the transaction failed due to non-update of the accounts as at that period.

“A total of 59 officers and men (not created and migration) were not paid since January – March 2022 due to non-creation and proper migration by IPPIS.

“This is as a result of bad fingerprint during capturing and technical issues from Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation – IPPIS Department. The issue is presently on the desk of IPPIS. We hope this will be rectified very soon.”

Abdullahi, however, told the newly recruited personnel not to expect salary arrears from July 2021.

He added, “Be informed that the date of first appointment as of July 25, 2021, on the appointment letter is the date for kickstarting of training at the agency academy used for all those recruited in 2021.