The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 3 suspects with fake police uniforms and 586 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp in Niger.

The agency’s Commander in the state, Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested with 55 sacks of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis saliva.

She said that the drug was concealed in two Toyota hilux with registration number NPF 506 IC an another unmarked the vehicle with unmarked plate number at Makwa town.

She explained that the 3 suspects were in police uniforms.

“Intelligence reports have it that the drugs were brought in preparation for the 2019 general election Investigation on going and suspects will soon be changed to court,” she said.

She appealed to members of the public to assist with the required information in apprehending those in the illegal trade.