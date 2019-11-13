The Commander of the agency in the state, Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday, that the suspects were arrested on Nov. 9 in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state in a Mercedes Benz marked DV 865 RSH.

Egwunwoke said that the two suspects would be charged to court after the agency completed its investigation.

She appealed to the public to always report any suspicious activity or individuals to relevant authorities to enable the agency to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crimes.

” We have reached out to stakeholders, especially traditional and religious leaders, to mobilise residents to volunteer information on those engaging in illegal drug business in their neighbourhood for prompt security action,” the commander said.